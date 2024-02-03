Belize House Commences 2024 with Readings on Education and Maritime Bills

The Belize House of Representatives has commenced its first session for the year 2024, embarking on the second readings of several significant bills that were carried over from 2023. The legislative agenda is laden with key amendments and proposals that are set to shape the future of Belizean society and governance.

In an effort to increase the level of education in the country, the House has proposed an amendment to the Education and Training Act. This amendment is aimed at raising the mandatory education age for children, thereby contributing to the nation's intellectual growth and future prosperity.

Establishing the National Women's Commission

A new bill on the table seeks to establish the National Women's Commission. The commission would be dedicated to addressing gender-related issues, thereby fostering a climate of gender equality and empowerment of women in Belize.

The legislative agenda also includes changes to the Families and Children Act. These amendments seek to define spousal responsibilities towards non-biological children within a marriage. Additionally, the proposed amendments also plan to rebrand the National Committee for Families and Children as the National Commission for Families and Children, signifying an elevation of its status and responsibilities.

Amendments to the Harbours and Merchant Shipping Act

The House of Representatives is also looking at amendments to the Harbours and Merchant Shipping Act. These changes are designed to regulate marinas and enforce financial accountability on foreign vessels for lawsuits and other liabilities, thereby ensuring the safety and financial security of Belize's maritime sector.

This session of the House of Representatives marks a promising start to the year 2024, with the Belizean government showing a strong commitment to social development, gender equality, child welfare, and maritime security.