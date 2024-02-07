Belize Advances Toward National Identification System

In a significant move towards bolstering citizen identity protection and aiding law enforcement, Belize is on the cusp of developing a comprehensive National Identification System. This revolutionary system is intended to streamline access to an array of rights and services, ranging from passport applications to banking and healthcare services.

Advertisment

Establishing a Framework for Identity Verification

The Ministry of E-Governance, helmed by Chief Executive Officer Jose Urbina, is in the process of formulating a National Biometric Strategy and Action Plan. This strategy is envisioned to incorporate various methods of biometric data such as fingerprints, facial scans, and eye traits, providing a robust and secure platform for identity verification.

Laying the Groundwork for Biometric Data Collection

Advertisment

The collection of biometric data is not a novel concept in Belize, with both public and private sectors already leveraging this advanced technology. The ministry is focused on devising policies to ensure the utmost protection of this sensitive information. The importance of stakeholder engagement has been emphasized by CEO Urbina, with the ministry aiming to finalize this crucial part of the process by March. This will be followed by a comprehensive review of the final report and subsequent implementation of the action plan.

Funding the Future of Identification

While the project is of paramount importance, it requires a significant budget, the exact value of which is yet to be determined. The ministry is currently exploring various funding options, including possible collaborations with international financial institutions and United Nations agencies. The Cabinet has been recently apprised of the National Biometric Strategy and Action Plan, marking a significant step in the journey towards the establishment of a comprehensive biometrics framework and the eventual rollout of a National ID System.