Politics

Belgrade Protests: Thousands Rally Against Alleged Electoral Fraud

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:33 pm EST
Belgrade Protests: Thousands Rally Against Alleged Electoral Fraud

In Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, thousands of protesters came together in a significant demonstration against what they claim to be electoral fraud. The protest, which took place on Saturday, is the latest and largest in a string of rallies aiming to address concerns regarding the integrity of electoral processes. The participants are demanding a fair and transparent electoral system, and their collective action underscores a deep-seated discontent and mistrust towards the electoral institutions among certain sections of the population.

Allegations of Electoral Fraud

The rally in Belgrade marks the 13th consecutive demonstration against the alleged electoral fraud in the December 17 parliamentary and local elections. Opposition groups have disputed the results, leading to roadblocks being erected in the city. International observers have reported irregularities, and several Western nations have expressed concern over the electoral process. The protests reached a crescendo with an attempt to storm Belgrade city hall, resulting in over 30 arrests.

Responses to the Protest

Simultaneously, Serbia’s President Vucic held a separate rally with his supporters. The ruling party leader has dismissed the protests as a small number of demonstrators, accusing the opposition of inciting violence with the aim of overthrowing the government. The Serbian government, which has close ties with Moscow, has refused to join Western sanctions imposed on Russia, and Russian officials have extended full support to the crackdown on the protesters.

Demands for a New Vote

In light of the alleged irregularities, Serbia’s opposition is calling for a new vote. They claim that the ruling party used vote buying, voter intimidation, and widespread falsification of the electoral register to rig the election. The opposition is demanding proper electoral registers and new elections under fair conditions. The current wave of protests is not new for President Vucic, who has ruled Serbia with an iron fist for more than six years. It remains uncertain if the protests will achieve their aims.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

