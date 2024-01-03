en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belgium

Belgium NGOs under Investigation for Alleged Links to Hamas and Other Radical Movements

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:26 am EST
Belgium NGOs under Investigation for Alleged Links to Hamas and Other Radical Movements

In a recent turn of events, a number of NGOs based in Belgium have been accused of harboring connections with radical Islamic movements, including the globally feared terrorist outfit, Hamas. A focal point of this investigation is the European Palestinian Council for Political Relations (EUPAC), a registered ASBL (Association Sans But Lucratif) purportedly dedicated to Moroccan sports and cultural activities. Suspicions, however, point towards concealed ties with Hamas.

Unveiling EUPAC’s Alleged Affiliations

The CEO of EUPAC, Majed al-Zeer, who also happens to be the founder of the Palestinian Return Center, has reportedly been identified by German intelligence as a European official of Hamas. In a controversial move, al-Zeer has taken to social media to publicly endorse Hamas, even going as far as justifying a massacre that resulted in the death of over 1,200 individuals and the capture of 240 others as a necessary act of self-defense.

Other NGOs in the Spotlight

Beyond EUPAC, two other NGOs, Al-Haq and Bisan, registered as ASBLs in 2022, have been listed as terrorist organizations by the Israeli National Bureau for Counter-Terrorism Financing. They are accused of being affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (FPLP), a group recognized as a terrorist entity by major powers like the EU, the US, and Japan.

The Wider Implications

In light of these revelations, at least four groups with a history of links to Hamas are reportedly behind several pro-Hamas protests in London. These groups include the Muslim Association of Britain, with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood; the Palestinian Forum for Britain, led by Zaher Birawi who was designated as a terrorist by Israel in 2013; and the Friends of al Aqsa, an anti-Israeli NGO supporting Hamas’ cause. These developments have sparked a wave of criticism, leading many to demand the cancellation of these protests.

0
Belgium Europe Politics
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Belgian EU Presidency Sets Agenda: Tackling Organized Crime, Promoting Small-Scale Detention, and Enhancing Victims' Rights

By Waqas Arain

Artificial Intelligence Aids in Belgian Flood Management Amid Crisis

By Safak Costu

10th 'Ars in Cathedrali' Festival: A Symphony of Ancient and Contemporary Organ Music

By BNN Correspondents

Belgium's Pharmaceutical Legislation Undergoes Significant Changes in 2023

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Belgium Strengthens Food Law in 2023: An Examination of New Amendments ...
@Belgium · 2 hours
Belgium Strengthens Food Law in 2023: An Examination of New Amendments ...
heart comment 0
Belgium Ushers in a New Era of Financial Regulation, Integrating EU Provisions into National Law

By BNN Correspondents

Belgium Ushers in a New Era of Financial Regulation, Integrating EU Provisions into National Law
Tragedy in Belgium: Woman Killed by Flying Fence Amidst Heavy Rainfall

By Nitish Verma

Tragedy in Belgium: Woman Killed by Flying Fence Amidst Heavy Rainfall
KBC Group’s Share Buyback Program: An Update on Recent Transactions

By BNN Correspondents

KBC Group's Share Buyback Program: An Update on Recent Transactions
Tragic Death in East Flanders Amid Heavy Rain: No Large-Scale Evacuations Planned

By Rizwan Shah

Tragic Death in East Flanders Amid Heavy Rain: No Large-Scale Evacuations Planned
Latest Headlines
World News
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
35 seconds
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
44 seconds
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
1 min
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
1 min
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
Liverpool FC Sets Unprecedented xG Ratio Record in Premier League History
2 mins
Liverpool FC Sets Unprecedented xG Ratio Record in Premier League History
The Dawn of 2024: Transformative Trends in Health and Wellness
2 mins
The Dawn of 2024: Transformative Trends in Health and Wellness
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
3 mins
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
4 mins
Breakthrough in Understanding Bacterial 'Injectisomes' Opens Door for Medical Advancements
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
4 mins
Parkview Health System Merges with UCHealth: A Significant Shift in Colorado's Healthcare Landscape
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
1 min
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app