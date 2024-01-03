Belgium NGOs under Investigation for Alleged Links to Hamas and Other Radical Movements

In a recent turn of events, a number of NGOs based in Belgium have been accused of harboring connections with radical Islamic movements, including the globally feared terrorist outfit, Hamas. A focal point of this investigation is the European Palestinian Council for Political Relations (EUPAC), a registered ASBL (Association Sans But Lucratif) purportedly dedicated to Moroccan sports and cultural activities. Suspicions, however, point towards concealed ties with Hamas.

Unveiling EUPAC’s Alleged Affiliations

The CEO of EUPAC, Majed al-Zeer, who also happens to be the founder of the Palestinian Return Center, has reportedly been identified by German intelligence as a European official of Hamas. In a controversial move, al-Zeer has taken to social media to publicly endorse Hamas, even going as far as justifying a massacre that resulted in the death of over 1,200 individuals and the capture of 240 others as a necessary act of self-defense.

Other NGOs in the Spotlight

Beyond EUPAC, two other NGOs, Al-Haq and Bisan, registered as ASBLs in 2022, have been listed as terrorist organizations by the Israeli National Bureau for Counter-Terrorism Financing. They are accused of being affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (FPLP), a group recognized as a terrorist entity by major powers like the EU, the US, and Japan.

The Wider Implications

In light of these revelations, at least four groups with a history of links to Hamas are reportedly behind several pro-Hamas protests in London. These groups include the Muslim Association of Britain, with ties to the Muslim Brotherhood; the Palestinian Forum for Britain, led by Zaher Birawi who was designated as a terrorist by Israel in 2013; and the Friends of al Aqsa, an anti-Israeli NGO supporting Hamas’ cause. These developments have sparked a wave of criticism, leading many to demand the cancellation of these protests.