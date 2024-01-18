Belgian Presidency Backs Bulgaria’s Schengen Bid: Focus on Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption

In a notable development in Davos, Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Mariya Gabriel, has secured the backing of the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU for Bulgaria’s Schengen bid. This prominent endorsement comes at a crucial time when the nation is pushing for its inclusion in the Schengen zone, a coveted area of free movement within Europe.

Unwavering Focus on Schengen Accession

Gabriel has been vocal about the urgency of Bulgaria’s Schengen bid, underscoring the need for the issue not to be sidelined. In her statement, she highlighted a crucial date, March 31, indicating a possible timeline for the lifting of land border controls in 2024. She emphasized the need for active and intensive efforts to be made in order to achieve this goal.

Belgian Support Secured

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has also extended his support towards Bulgaria’s bid. This backing is of significant importance as it comes from the country currently presiding over the Council of the EU, potentially influencing other member states.

Emphasizing Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Measures

Notably, Gabriel drew attention to the fact that the first priority of the Belgian Presidency is a focus on the rule of law, democracy, and anti-corruption efforts. She stressed that Bulgaria should continue to advance in these areas. These factors are key aspects that will determine Bulgaria’s future within the EU, and its successful Schengen accession heavily relies on its performance in these areas.