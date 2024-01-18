en English
Belgium

Belgian Presidency Backs Bulgaria’s Schengen Bid: Focus on Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Belgian Presidency Backs Bulgaria’s Schengen Bid: Focus on Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption

In a notable development in Davos, Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Mariya Gabriel, has secured the backing of the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU for Bulgaria’s Schengen bid. This prominent endorsement comes at a crucial time when the nation is pushing for its inclusion in the Schengen zone, a coveted area of free movement within Europe.

Unwavering Focus on Schengen Accession

Gabriel has been vocal about the urgency of Bulgaria’s Schengen bid, underscoring the need for the issue not to be sidelined. In her statement, she highlighted a crucial date, March 31, indicating a possible timeline for the lifting of land border controls in 2024. She emphasized the need for active and intensive efforts to be made in order to achieve this goal.

Belgian Support Secured

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has also extended his support towards Bulgaria’s bid. This backing is of significant importance as it comes from the country currently presiding over the Council of the EU, potentially influencing other member states.

Emphasizing Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Measures

Notably, Gabriel drew attention to the fact that the first priority of the Belgian Presidency is a focus on the rule of law, democracy, and anti-corruption efforts. She stressed that Bulgaria should continue to advance in these areas. These factors are key aspects that will determine Bulgaria’s future within the EU, and its successful Schengen accession heavily relies on its performance in these areas.

Belgium Politics
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

