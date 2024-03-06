Belfast International Women's Day Rally Unites Global Peace Voices: Maguire, Gawhsry, Al-Hajouj Speak

In a powerful demonstration of solidarity and hope, Belfast is set to host an impactful International Women's Day rally on March 9, featuring an inspiring lineup of speakers dedicated to advocating for peace across the globe. Nobel Peace Laureate Mairead Maguire, Afghan artist Alina Gawhsry, and Gazan psychologist Rana Al-Hajouj will take the stage, calling for an end to conflict and a brighter future for women worldwide.

Voices of Courage and Peace

The annual event, organized by Reclaim the Agenda, centers around the theme of 'Peace and Courage' this year. It aims to shine a light on the devastating effects of war on women and the vital role they play in peace-building processes. Mairead Maguire, who co-received the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to end violence in Northern Ireland, will share her experiences alongside Alina Gawhsry, who fled Afghanistan amidst Taliban threats, and Rana Al-Hajouj, a Gazan psychologist dedicated to mental health support in conflict zones. Their stories highlight the resilience and bravery of women facing the horrors of war.

Marching for A Better Tomorrow

Supporters are expected to gather in large numbers, marching from Writer's Square to Belfast City Hall, driven by the beats of samba drums and a shared desire for global peace. The march not only serves as a platform for these influential voices but also as a call to action for society to embrace peace, dialogue, and justice as the foundation for resolving conflicts. Following the rally, a celebration event will feature food, music, and dancing, symbolizing the hope and joy that peace can bring to communities ravaged by conflict.

Building Bridges through Art and Activism

The participation of figures like Alina Gawhsry and Rana Al-Hajouj underscores the rally's focus on using art and psychological support as means to heal and advocate for peace. Gawhsry's journey from Afghanistan to Belfast, facilitated by Beyond Skin, reflects the power of art to transcend borders and connect hearts, while Al-Hajouj's work in Gaza showcases the importance of mental health support in fostering resilience among communities in crisis. Together, their stories embody the rally's message: peace is possible, and women are key to achieving it.

As the rally approaches, Belfast prepares to send a powerful message to the world: women are at the forefront of the fight for peace and justice. Through their courage, creativity, and commitment, they pave the way for a future where conflict is resolved through dialogue, and every woman has the opportunity to reach her full potential in a safe and equitable society.