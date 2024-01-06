en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Belfast Braces for Disruption as Pro-Palestinian Protest Looms

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:05 am EST
Belfast Braces for Disruption as Pro-Palestinian Protest Looms

The heart of Belfast is bracing for potential disruption this Saturday as the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign organizes a Pro-Palestinian protest. The demonstration, scheduled from 1pm to 3pm, is anticipated to impact several areas in the city center. As a precautionary measure, authorities have issued warnings to drivers, expecting possible traffic disruptions and temporary road closures.

Protest Route to Impact Key Avenues

Among the areas likely to be affected by the protest are Belfast City Hall, Donegall Avenue, Royal Avenue, and Donegall Street. Drivers are advised to be aware of these areas, which could face considerable traffic holdups during the demonstration. The traffic disruption is due to the protest’s march route, which traverses these central parts of the city.

PSNI Advises Alternative Routes

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), is urging road users to find alternative routes to circumvent delays. The force is preparing for the expected disruption, with officers to be deployed to control the traffic during the parade. The PSNI’s advice comes as part of an effort to minimize inconvenience to residents and visitors traveling in and around the city on Saturday.

Public Urged to Plan Travel Accordingly

The public is also being urged to plan their travel accordingly to avoid the affected areas during the demonstration. Those who have to travel within the city center during the protest hours are advised to allow extra time for their journey due to the anticipated delays. The appeal from the authorities is a call to action, underscoring the need for collective responsibility to ensure a smooth flow of traffic amidst the protest.

0
Ireland Politics Protests
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
7 mins ago
Bohemians Goalkeeper James Talbot Takes Break to Address Mental Health Challenges
James Talbot, the 26-year-old goalkeeper for the League of Ireland club, Bohemians, has decided to step back from his first-team duties to address his ongoing mental health issues. Talbot, a pivotal member of the team since 2019, is set to be absent from the upcoming 2024 Premier Division season that begins on February 16th against
Bohemians Goalkeeper James Talbot Takes Break to Address Mental Health Challenges
2024: The Landscape of Upskilling Opportunities and In-demand Skills
1 hour ago
2024: The Landscape of Upskilling Opportunities and In-demand Skills
Doubting Player Receives Lottery Ball from National Lottery: A Journey from Suspicion to Trust
1 hour ago
Doubting Player Receives Lottery Ball from National Lottery: A Journey from Suspicion to Trust
New Documentary 'The Last Nuns of Ireland' Examines Nuns' Role in Shaping Irish Society
46 mins ago
New Documentary 'The Last Nuns of Ireland' Examines Nuns' Role in Shaping Irish Society
Controversy Over Cork's Northside Litter Ranking: Councillor Proposes Exclusion from Future Surveys
58 mins ago
Controversy Over Cork's Northside Litter Ranking: Councillor Proposes Exclusion from Future Surveys
Former Council Member and Associates Face Fraud and False Accounting Charges
1 hour ago
Former Council Member and Associates Face Fraud and False Accounting Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
Jurgen Klopp's Daring Leadership Spurs Liverpool's Quadruple Bid
26 seconds
Jurgen Klopp's Daring Leadership Spurs Liverpool's Quadruple Bid
Dry January & Sober Movements Fuel Rise in Alcohol-Free Spirits
55 seconds
Dry January & Sober Movements Fuel Rise in Alcohol-Free Spirits
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
1 min
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
Warren Moon Foresees Bright Future for Michael Penix Jr. in NFL Draft
2 mins
Warren Moon Foresees Bright Future for Michael Penix Jr. in NFL Draft
Jonathan Turley Challenges 'Insurrection' Label for January 6 and Warns Against Democratic Overreach
2 mins
Jonathan Turley Challenges 'Insurrection' Label for January 6 and Warns Against Democratic Overreach
Buffalo Bills Triumph Amidst Challenges to Secure AFC East Title
2 mins
Buffalo Bills Triumph Amidst Challenges to Secure AFC East Title
Washington Huskies Face Michigan's Stout Defense in College Football Playoff Title Game
2 mins
Washington Huskies Face Michigan's Stout Defense in College Football Playoff Title Game
China Flags Rising Foreign Espionage; Unveils National Security Comic Series
3 mins
China Flags Rising Foreign Espionage; Unveils National Security Comic Series
Tragic Death at Wattamolla Beach Sparks Safety Concerns
3 mins
Tragic Death at Wattamolla Beach Sparks Safety Concerns
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app