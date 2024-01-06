Belfast Braces for Disruption as Pro-Palestinian Protest Looms

The heart of Belfast is bracing for potential disruption this Saturday as the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign organizes a Pro-Palestinian protest. The demonstration, scheduled from 1pm to 3pm, is anticipated to impact several areas in the city center. As a precautionary measure, authorities have issued warnings to drivers, expecting possible traffic disruptions and temporary road closures.

Protest Route to Impact Key Avenues

Among the areas likely to be affected by the protest are Belfast City Hall, Donegall Avenue, Royal Avenue, and Donegall Street. Drivers are advised to be aware of these areas, which could face considerable traffic holdups during the demonstration. The traffic disruption is due to the protest’s march route, which traverses these central parts of the city.

PSNI Advises Alternative Routes

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), is urging road users to find alternative routes to circumvent delays. The force is preparing for the expected disruption, with officers to be deployed to control the traffic during the parade. The PSNI’s advice comes as part of an effort to minimize inconvenience to residents and visitors traveling in and around the city on Saturday.

Public Urged to Plan Travel Accordingly

The public is also being urged to plan their travel accordingly to avoid the affected areas during the demonstration. Those who have to travel within the city center during the protest hours are advised to allow extra time for their journey due to the anticipated delays. The appeal from the authorities is a call to action, underscoring the need for collective responsibility to ensure a smooth flow of traffic amidst the protest.