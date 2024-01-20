Belarusian Prime Minister Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Successful Re-Election

In a momentous event, Sheikh Hasina has been re-elected as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, earning her a wave of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from various international figures and organizations. Among the most significant of these comes from the Prime Minister of Belarus, Roman Golovchenko. In his heartfelt letter, Golovchenko extended his sincere commendations on behalf of the Belarusian government and himself, underscoring the trust and authority Sheikh Hasina commands among the Bangladeshi populace.

Golovchenko's Praise and Acknowledgments

Golovchenko's letter didn't just stop at congratulating Sheikh Hasina on her successful re-election. He went on to acknowledge the effective socio-economic strategy that has played a key role in her victory. He emphasized the constructive dialogue between Belarus and Bangladesh, highlighting the mutual respect and trust that form the backbone of this relationship.

The prime minister also drew attention to the positive influences of Belarusian contributions such as machinery, electric vehicles, tractors, as well as collaborative efforts in the pharmaceutical, educational, and scientific sectors. He stressed the importance of these contributions in fortifying bilateral relations and enhancing the welfare of both nations' citizens.

International Congratulatory Wave

However, the Belarusian Prime Minister isn't the only one to have extended his congratulations to the re-elected Bangladeshi leader. The Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, the European Investment Bank (EIB), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) have also congratulated Sheikh Hasina. The EIB President lauded their ongoing support and investment in Bangladesh's economic and social sectors, including a recent EUR 350 million framework loan for green energy generation.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Sheikh Hasina's re-election is expected to further bolster bilateral ties with India. The news piece also underscores the historical and geographical significance of the India-Bangladesh relationship, and the foundational Friendship Treaty between the two countries in 1972. In conclusion, Golovchenko reiterated his invitation to Sheikh Hasina to visit Belarus at her convenience, wishing her good health, happiness, and success in her role as Prime Minister.