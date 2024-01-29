Belarusian and Russian Presidents Convene at Union State Summit to Discuss Cooperation

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin convened at the Union State Supreme State Council summit held at Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg. The summit's primary agenda was to review and approve a strategic document outlining the main guidelines for the implementation of the Union State Treaty from 2024 to 2026. This treaty encompasses various aspects of Belarusian-Russian cooperation.

Examining Past Achievements and Setting New Goals

The leaders evaluated the progress achieved under the guidelines set for the period of 2021 to 2023 and discussed 28 Union State programs. Key topics of discussion included coordination in foreign policy, a strategy for scientific and technological advancement, the execution of a unified industrial policy, and the modernization and expansion of railway infrastructure.

Strengthening the Information Dissemination Between The Two Nations

Additionally, the development of Union State mass media was on the agenda, indicating an effort to strengthen the collaboration in information dissemination between the two nations. This is a clear indication of the intent to bolster the bonds between Belarus and Russia, not only economically and politically but also in the realm of information sharing and propaganda.

Presidents Discussed Wide-ranging Cooperation

The Belarusian and Russian Presidents discussed further cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Union State, focusing on the economy, integration structures, and neighboring states. They also discussed the official agenda at a working lunch and took part in a video conference related to the commissioning of the new wintering complex at the Vostok station in Antarctica. In a show of camaraderie, they visited the largest hockey stadium in the world, the SKA Arena in St. Petersburg, symbolizing the strong ties and unity between the two nations.