Belarus Sentences Ukrainian Nataliia Zakharenko to 9 Years for Alleged Espionage Amid Crackdown

On March 15, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported a significant development from Belarus where Ukrainian citizen Nataliia Zakharenko was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of espionage. This case unfolds against a backdrop of political repression under Alexander Lukashenko's regime, known for its close ties with Russia and a harsh stance against perceived opposition. The trial, which began on February 15, was conducted behind closed doors, leaving many details of the accusations unclear.

Details of the Arrest and Sentencing

Zakharenko disappeared in July last year while en route to Mazyr, Belarus, to visit her sister. Her regular travels between Chernihiv and Mazyr, through Poland, involved helping Ukrainians stranded in Belarus due to the ongoing conflict find their way home. According to reports, she assisted approximately 30 individuals in returning to Ukraine. The court's decision not only includes a prison sentence but also the confiscation of Zakharenko's minibus, a critical asset in her humanitarian efforts. Additionally, Larisa Krupa, a Belarusian friend of Zakharenko, faced a fine for allegedly failing to report Zakharenko's 'crimes.'

Broader Context of Repression in Belarus

The case against Zakharenko is not isolated. Since the onset of the full-scale war, at least five individuals have been convicted in Belarus for purported cooperation with Ukrainian intelligence. These actions are part of a broader pattern of repression under Lukashenko's regime, characterized by crackdowns on real or imagined opponents, including political dissidents, human rights activists, and journalists. Belarus' alignment with Russia, especially in the context of the Ukraine conflict, has further intensified the government's suppressive measures.

International Reaction and Human Rights Concerns

The international community has expressed growing concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in Belarus. Human Rights Watch has called for renewed international focus on Belarus, advocating for the extension of the Special Rapporteur on Belarus and the establishment of an independent investigative mechanism. These steps aim to ensure accountability for human rights abuses and potential crimes against humanity in the context of the 2020 elections and the ongoing repression.