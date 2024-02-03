Belarus Removes Roman Protasevich from Extremist List Amid Ongoing Crackdown

In a significant development, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus has delisted Roman Protasevich, a notable dissident, from its register of extremists. This news was confirmed by the updated list of individuals involved in extremist activities, publicly accessible on the Ministry's official website.

Protasevich's Pardon and its Significance

Protasevich's removal from the list comes after Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko pardoned him in June 2023. Lukashenko declared that Protasevich had acknowledged the incorrectness of his actions, leading to the pardon.

Continued Presence of Others on Extremist List

Despite Protasevich's removal, the register continues to mark 3,753 individuals who have served or are serving sentences for extremist offenses. Notably, the list still includes Sofya Sapega, a Russian woman who was arrested simultaneously with Protasevich.

International Outcry over Detentions

The detentions of both Protasevich and Sapega garnered global attention and condemnation, viewed as part of a wider crackdown on opposition voices and independent media in Belarus. Sapega is currently serving a six-year prison sentence.

Unclear Implications

While Protasevich's removal from the extremist list is a significant step, it remains uncertain what implications this action will have on his situation, as well as on the broader political climate in Belarus.