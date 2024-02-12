Beirut Midnight's Event Canceled: A Blow to Sexual Freedom in Lebanon

Beirut Midnight's event, a celebration of unconventional sexual practices, was abruptly canceled by the authorities due to censorship concerns. The Lebanese erotic artist, aged 29, had organized the event at KED Beirut, with 300 people registered for the exhibition and 31 for the workshops. However, the authorities stepped in, citing reasons of public decency and personal freedom.

An Erotic Artist's Voice Silenced

Beirut Midnight is no stranger to controversy. Her work, which explores themes of sexuality and gender, has often been met with resistance in the conservative Lebanese society. But this time, she was determined to make a difference. The event, KED Beirut, was set to include an exhibition of her work, a shibari performance, and two introductory workshops for adults over 25.

The decision to cancel the event came as a shock to Beirut Midnight and the participants. The authorities allegedly mentioned that the person conducting the workshops was transsexual, which the artist's lawyer claims is an offense against public and personal freedom. The document submitted to the event manager was already signed by the Ministry of the Interior.

The Struggle for Sexual Freedom in Lebanon

The censorship of Beirut Midnight's event raises concerns about increasing threats to events centered on queer sexuality in Lebanon. The country has a long history of oppression towards the LGBTQ+ community, and this latest incident is a stark reminder of the challenges they face.

"I believe that everyone has the right to express their sexuality in a safe and consensual manner," says Beirut Midnight. "The censorship of my event is a violation of that right, and it's a step backwards for sexual freedom in Lebanon."

The Future of Sexual Liberation in Lebanon

Despite the setback, Beirut Midnight remains hopeful for the future. She plans to continue her work and advocate for sexual freedom in Lebanon. "I won't let this stop me," she says. "I will keep fighting for my rights and the rights of others."

The cancellation of Beirut Midnight's event is a reminder of the ongoing struggle for sexual liberation in Lebanon. But it's also a testament to the resilience and determination of those who refuse to be silenced. As Beirut Midnight puts it, "We will not be erased."