Beijing's 'Two Sessions' 2024: Economy, Tech Focus, and State Council Power Shift under Xi

During the week-long 'Two Sessions' parliamentary meetings from March 4 to 11, 2024, Beijing set forth the Communist Party of China's (CPC) agenda for the coming year, spotlighting technology innovation, a 5% economic growth target, and a strategic consolidation of power in President Xi Jinping's hands. The event, combining China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and its unicameral legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), saw significant legislative moves and a notable omission of the customary press conference by the Premier.

Strategic Focus and Legislative Actions

The NPC amended the State Council Organic Law, mandating the State Council to align closely with CPC directives, amidst an economic slowdown and investment losses. Despite setting an ambitious 5% growth target, China refrained from announcing major policy initiatives or filling key vacant positions in the State Council, signaling a cautious approach to navigating the economic challenges ahead.

Insights into the 'Two Sessions'

The 'Two Sessions' offer a rare glimpse into China's political dynamics, especially through the Premier's press conference, a tradition since 1993 that was unexpectedly scrapped this year. This move, alongside the heightened focus on technology and economic targets, underscores a pivotal shift in China's governance, emphasizing tighter CPC control and a streamlined approach to tackling the nation's pressing issues.

Global Implications and Future Trajectories

The outcomes of the 2024 'Two Sessions' highlight Beijing's strategic priorities amidst global economic uncertainties. By concentrating power and focusing on technology and economic growth, China aims to bolster its international standing and navigate the complex global landscape. The scrapping of the Premier's press conference further signifies a shift towards more centralized governance, with potential implications for China's political and economic engagement on the world stage.