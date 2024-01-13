Beijing Rejects Taiwan’s Election Results: Implications for Cross-Strait Relations

Beijing has rejected the results of Taiwan’s recent presidential and legislative elections, asserting that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which did not secure a majority, fails to mirror the mainstream public sentiment in Taiwan. The DPP’s Lai Ching-te emerged victorious in the presidential race, securing over 40% of the popular vote.

Taiwan’s Election & Beijing’s Response

Chen Binhua, the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, expressed that the election outcome does not change the foundational pattern of cross-Strait relations or the mutual desire of people on both sides to strengthen connections. This statement was made following an official translation from Xinhua, China’s state news agency. The Chinese government has painted Taiwan’s self-governance and its elections as a choice between peace and war, prosperity and decline.

China’s Claim Over Taiwan

China, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, sees the reunification of Taiwan with the mainland as an inevitable part of history. Beijing has consistently asserted its claim over Taiwan since the Chinese Nationalist Party (Kuomintang) retreated to the island after their defeat in the Chinese civil war in 1949.

The Implications of Taiwan’s Election

Beijing has labelled Lai as a staunch advocate for Taiwan’s independence and a threat to stability. The election results in Taiwan are set to influence China’s stance toward Taiwan, potentially impacting China-U.S. relations and security dynamics within the Indo-Pacific region. It remains to be seen how this renewed friction over Taiwan’s self-governance will play out on the global stage, and what it will mean for Taiwan’s future.