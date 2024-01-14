en English
Politics

Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te’s Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 10:48 pm EST
Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election

In the recent presidential election in Taiwan, Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) emerged victorious, marking an unprecedented third consecutive term for the party.

Despite warnings from Beijing and a tight three-way race, the opponents conceded, acknowledging Lai’s win.

Beijing has expressed strong opposition to Lai Ching-te’s victory. The newly elected President and his predecessor, President Tsai Ing-wen, are known for their firm rejection of China’s sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

This stance has led Beijing to label both as ‘separatists,’ refusing to hold talks and aiming threats and intimidation towards Taiwan. Beijing’s opposition emphasizes the ongoing dispute over Taiwan’s sovereignty and the complex and tense cross-strait relations.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

