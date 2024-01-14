Beijing Opposes Lai Ching-te’s Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election

In the recent presidential election in Taiwan, Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) emerged victorious, marking an unprecedented third consecutive term for the party.

Despite warnings from Beijing and a tight three-way race, the opponents conceded, acknowledging Lai’s win.

Beijing has expressed strong opposition to Lai Ching-te’s victory. The newly elected President and his predecessor, President Tsai Ing-wen, are known for their firm rejection of China’s sovereignty claims over Taiwan.

This stance has led Beijing to label both as ‘separatists,’ refusing to hold talks and aiming threats and intimidation towards Taiwan. Beijing’s opposition emphasizes the ongoing dispute over Taiwan’s sovereignty and the complex and tense cross-strait relations.