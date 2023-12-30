en English
Elections

Behind the Scenes: Sunak, Cummings, and the Conservative Party’s Election Strategy

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:02 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:33 pm EST
Behind the Scenes: Sunak, Cummings, and the Conservative Party’s Election Strategy

Britain’s political landscape is set to undergo a seismic shift as the Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, gears up for the 2024 elections. Amidst the backdrop of political uncertainty and economic challenges, a series of strategic discussions between the Prime Minister and Dominic Cummings, known within the party as Boris Johnson’s ‘enforcer’, have hinted at a potential shift in the Conservative Party’s election strategies.

Political Maneuvering and Electoral Volatility

The Conservatives find themselves in a precarious position, with Labour leading in five of the seven segments of the electorate. However, Sunak’s political acumen and the party’s ability to adapt to the changing political landscape could yet tip the scales in their favour. Key to their election strategy may be targeting the ‘Don’t Knows’ – a segment of voters who are still undecided and could be swayed by effective campaigning.

Trump’s Influence and Conservative Strategy

The 2022 Republican primaries in the United States offer a parallel to the present political situation in the United Kingdom. The influence of former President Donald Trump on the primaries, although not conclusively proven to have impacted the election results, demonstrates the power of a strong political figurehead. The Conservative Party, under Sunak’s leadership, may be looking to harness a similar influence in the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister’s Advantage and Challenges

As the Prime Minister, Sunak holds the advantage of being able to call a general election at a time of his choosing. This strategic leverage could be instrumental in his attempts to turn the tide in 2024. However, Sunak also faces considerable challenges, including economic pressures, a spirited opposition in the House of Commons, and a series of political scandals, like the Partygate and the crumbly concrete scandal, that have dented the party’s popularity.

In the face of these hurdles, Sunak’s political choices, including the potential announcement of tax cuts before the vote, and his interactions with strategic heavyweights like Cummings, will likely shape the Conservative Party’s roadmap for the upcoming elections. The course they plot could have far-reaching effects on the political trajectory of the United Kingdom.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

