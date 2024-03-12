Behind Closed Doors: NSW Government Withholds Findings of Cashless Gaming Trial

In an unprecedented move, the NSW government has withheld findings from Australia's inaugural cashless gaming trial, igniting debates over transparency and potential industry protection. Conducted at Wests Newcastle with 260 participants over eight months, the trial's evaluation, led by Professor Paul Delfabbro, remains undisclosed despite its completion in September.

Behind Closed Doors: The Trial's Concealed Outcome

Despite consistent inquiries, the state government's silence raises questions about the trial's implications for gambling reform. Professor Delfabbro, bound by a non-disclosure agreement, cannot reveal his insights, leaving the public and reform advocates in the dark. The trial, aimed at combating money laundering and promoting responsible gambling, integrated new technology on 144 poker machines, yet its effectiveness and participant feedback remain under wraps.

Response and Reaction: Calls for Transparency

With the trial's findings now deferred to the Independent Panel for Gaming Reform for further review, stakeholders express frustration over the lack of transparency. The trial's secrecy, especially in light of recent data breaches, underscores concerns about privacy and the genuine intention behind the initiative. Critics, including Reverend Tim Costello of the Alliance for Gambling Reform, demand full disclosure to assess the trial's true value in fostering responsible gambling practices.

Implications for Future Gaming Reforms

The government's decision not to release the trial results preemptively not only sparks suspicion among gambling reform advocates but also stirs debate about the balance between innovation in gambling technology and the need for regulatory oversight. As NSW awaits the Independent Panel's recommendations, the controversy surrounding this trial underscores the ongoing struggle between vested interests in the gambling industry and the push for greater accountability and transparency in gambling regulation.