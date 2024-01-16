Bedfordshire PCC Akinbusoye Expresses Concern Over Policing Plans' Impact on Crime-Fighting

Festus Akinbusoye, the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, has aired his apprehensions about the proposed neighbourhood policing plans and their potential impact on the fight against serious crimes. According to Akinbusoye, Labour's strategy to deploy an additional 13,000 police officers, composed of 3,000 from an existing upgrade program, 4,000 Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), 3,000 special constables, and 3,000 new recruits could inadvertently hamper efforts to combat organized crime.

Bedfordshire's Unique Challenges

Bedfordshire presents a distinctive set of challenges, being a region highly prone to the activities of organized criminal gangs with international connections. The area sees a staggering volume of drug trafficking, approximately 15 million a month, making the efforts to control and eradicate these activities all the more critical. Akinbusoye argues that the shift of highly trained surveillance and firearms officers to neighbourhood policing could hinder these efforts, particularly against drug gangs and paedophiles.

The Case for Local Decision-Making

Akinbusoye advocates for local decision-making in setting policing priorities. The skills required for neighbourhood policing, he suggests, are different from those needed to tackle organized crime. Redirecting resources from one to the other could, therefore, be a misstep. Local decision-making would allow for a more nuanced approach, taking into account the unique challenges and requirements of each region.

Implications for Serious Crimes

The implications of such a shift in focus could be detrimental to the fight against serious crimes. By diverting resources from specialized units to neighbourhood policing, there's a risk of diluting the effectiveness of efforts against crime syndicates. Akinbusoye's concerns highlight the need for a balanced approach that does not lose sight of the broader crime-fighting picture even as it strives to strengthen neighbourhood security.