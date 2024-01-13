Beckley Honors MLK Day with Empty Bowls Project, Local News Roundup

In commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Beckley community in Southern West Virginia has been invited to partake in an annual glazing event for the Empty Bowls project. Hosted by the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia and the Quota Club of Beckley, this event, scheduled for January 15, 2024, allows the public to participate in pottery glazing, thereby supporting the fight against hunger through the Empty Bowls initiative.

Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy

The Empty Bowls project is an annual tradition that not only supports local food pantries but also honors Dr. King’s enduring legacy of service. By inviting the community to participate in pottery glazing, the organizers hope to bring people together in a united front against hunger, reflecting Dr. King’s ideals of community service and unity.

Local News Roundup

In other local news, Tom Clark has recently been appointed to the West Virginia House of Delegates, filling the vacancy in the 48th District left by Caleb Hanna. Clark brings a diverse background to his new role, including experience in government service and business ownership. This appointment is expected to bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the House of Delegates.

Meanwhile, the state of West Virginia is distributing over $430,000 in Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Title II grants to various projects. These grants aim to prevent juvenile delinquency and provide support to at-risk youth, thereby contributing to the state’s effort in building a safer and more inclusive society.

Crime and Welfare Updates

On a more somber note, Kentrell Goodman of Fayette County is facing attempted murder charges following a stabbing incident in November 2023. The case continues to be under investigation, and further details are awaited.

In a significant achievement, the West Virginia Department of Human Services reports a substantial reduction in vacancies for Child Protective Services and Youth Services workers. This progress marks an important step in enhancing the department’s capacity to handle child welfare cases more effectively.

Lastly, the state has allocated $22 million for sewer and water projects, including a major improvement to the Minden sewer system in Fayette County. This allocation is expected to significantly enhance the county’s infrastructure, contributing to improved public health and living conditions.