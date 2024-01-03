Beaufort’s Pintail Pointe: A Test for City’s Traffic Management and Government Transparency

In the heart of Beaufort, a controversial construction project, Pintail Pointe, stands at odds with city’s master plan. The project, situated at 2233 Boundary Street, was envisioned to have a ‘parallel road’ to ease the traffic congestion. However, city council members were allegedly informed about the project only when it was too far advanced to be halted without inviting a lawsuit. An apparent bypass of normal protocols, this is seen as an anomaly given that city managers typically alert council members about contentious permits.

City Manager and Conflict of Interest

The former city manager, Bill Prokop, who is no longer associated with the city, refrained from discussing the matter when approached. Adding to the intrigue is a potential conflict of interest involving the city’s erstwhile Director of Community and Economic Development, David Prichard. His wife was employed with a real estate firm that was opposed to the parallel road, favoring instead an alignment that would serve their development plans. Prichard’s involvement with the firm’s projects was flagged by the State Ethics Commission as inappropriate.

Compounded Traffic Concerns

The project on Boundary Street is exacerbating traffic flow in an already congested area. The situation is further aggravated by a high volume of residential building permits issued on Lady’s Island, intensifying traffic concerns. The city’s slow response to a Freedom of Information Act request adds another layer of intrigue, hinting at possible governmental stonewalling.

Mayor’s Challenge

Mayor Phil Cromer, who centered his campaign on transportation, now faces the complex task of tackling the traffic issues and restoring professionalism in the city government. The Pintail Pointe conundrum serves as a litmus test for the Mayor’s promised focus on transportation and governmental transparency.