The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, an international campaign promoting various forms of boycott against Israel, has raised its voice against Qatar for permitting Israeli participation in international sports events held in Doha. The events in question include the World Aquatics Championships and the World Judo Championships. The BDS movement, which has been active in attempting to pressure Israel over its policies towards Palestinians, equates the Israeli presence at these events to the normalization of what they allege is genocide occurring in Gaza.

Contradiction to Arab and Islamic Summit

The BDS movement argues that Qatari actions contradict the decisions of the Arab and Islamic summit held in November 2023. The summit had called for increased pressure on Israel to halt its alleged actions against Palestinians. By allowing Israeli athletes to participate in sporting events, Qatar is essentially going against the grain of this call, according to the BDS movement.

Accusations against Israel

Moreover, the BDS movement accuses Israel of committing severe infringements against Palestinian athletes and using sports facilities for oppressive purposes. They also bring up past instances of Qatar's normalization with Israel, such as hosting Israeli athletes at other sports events and hosting leaders of the Hamas group, which they condemn.

BDS Movement Composition

Interestingly, the criticism from the BDS movement has so far only made its appearance on their Arabic-speaking outlets. The BDS National Committee, which runs the movement's official website, includes various Palestinian groups, some of which are designated as terrorist organizations by multiple countries.