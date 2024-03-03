BCY Chief Bode Ramachandra Yadav Launches Poll Campaign, Vows Revival in Punganur

In a significant political development, Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana (BCY) party chief, Bode Ramachandra Yadav, initiated his election campaign with the Dharma Porata Sabha in Punganur, Chittoor district, emphasizing the empowerment of SC-ST-BC communities and promising economic rejuvenation. Addressing a large audience, Yadav highlighted his commitment to uplift marginalized sections and criticized the stagnation of development under current leadership.

Empowering Marginalized Communities

Yadav expressed that the formation of the BCY party was driven by the desire to provide equal opportunities for the SC-ST-BC communities in legislative roles, aiming to elevate the lives of these neglected groups. He recounted the challenges faced in organizing the public meeting, including the need to obtain Supreme Court permission due to repeated denials by the district police.

Addressing Local Grievances

Highlighting the lack of progress in Punganur since 2009, Yadav pointed out the adverse effects of unemployment and the absence of industrial development on local farmers and milk producers. He criticized the monopolistic practices of the dairy industry controlled by the family of minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and the suppression of opposition voices through police intimidation.

Promises for Economic Revival

Yadav pledged transformative changes for Punganur, including the establishment of dairy processing plants in every mandal, distribution of cows to farmers, and the creation of pulp and food processing industries. He also announced plans to reopen a defunct sugar factory and the potential establishment of a Baba Ramdev Pathanjali Ayurved processing plant in the area, aiming to boost local employment and economic growth.

This campaign marks a pivotal moment in Punganur's political landscape, with Ramachandra Yadav positioning himself as a champion for the underprivileged and an advocate for substantial economic reform. His promises, if fulfilled, could significantly alter the socio-economic fabric of the constituency, ushering in a new era of prosperity and inclusion.