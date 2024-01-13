BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024

In an effort to foster open dialogue with the community, Cllr Vikki Slade, the Leader of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council, is set to host her first live Question and Answer (Q&A) session of the year. The event, scheduled for Thursday, January 18 at 12:30 pm, will be broadcast on the council’s main social media channels, inviting residents to engage directly with their council leader.

BCP Council’s Commitment to Active Participation

With a commitment to fostering a resident-centered approach in council services, the BCP Council is encouraging residents to actively participate in the live Q&A session. This initiative offers an open platform for residents to raise questions on any topic related to council services. The aim is to bring transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to the foreground of local governance. Residents can submit their questions in advance via email or in real-time through comments on the council’s social media posts.

Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024

Cllr Slade intends to use the occasion as an opportunity to review the council’s accomplishments in 2023 and to discuss the community’s priorities for 2024. Her focus will be on various services, including traffic enforcement, street cleaning, and the future of Bournemouth town centre. In line with this, she will join the traffic enforcement and street cleaning teams to gain first-hand insight into their work and the challenges they face.

Addressing the Future of Bournemouth Town Centre

The future of Bournemouth town centre, a focal point of a summit held in November, is among the key topics Cllr Slade is eager to address. This subject has been the source of significant public interest and the council leader’s response will be keenly anticipated. The live Q&A session provides an ideal platform for such a discussion, fostering transparency and facilitating community involvement.

For those who cannot attend the session in real time, the council assures that the broadcast will be available for later viewing on YouTube, thus ensuring that no resident is left out of the conversation.