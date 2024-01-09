en English
Canada

BC Search and Rescue Leaders Pen Open Letter Alleging Misconduct within ECMR Ministry


By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
BC Search and Rescue Leaders Pen Open Letter Alleging Misconduct within ECMR Ministry

At the heart of British Columbia’s emergency response community, an open letter penned by six leaders of the search and rescue (SAR) fraternity has raised alarming concerns about the conduct of the staff in the province’s Emergency Management and Climate Readiness (ECMR) ministry. This correspondence, bearing accusations of bullying, intimidation, sexism, and threat-making against the ECMR staff, has sent juddering shockwaves throughout the province.

Problematic Conduct and Call for Legislative Intervention

Among the signatories of this bold open letter is Dwight Yochim, the former CEO of the BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA). Having been a first-hand witness to the conduct under scrutiny, Yochim calls upon the legislative powers to intervene in rectifying the rapidly deteriorating relationship between the SAR volunteers and the government.

A Shift in the Ministry’s Approach and Resistance to Innovation

Over the past year, the SAR community has identified a noticeable shift in the ministry’s approach. Unexplained restrictions, coupled with alleged threats of cutting SAR funding, have led to an atmosphere of disquiet, despite BCSARA’s compliance with reporting requirements for a prior $18 million grant. Further adding to the frustration is the government staff’s apparent resistance to adopting innovative technologies such as video scanning software and drones, which could significantly enhance rescue operations.

Call for Provincial Audit and Government Response

The open letter has culminated in a robust call for a provincial audit of ECMR staff. In response to the emerging crisis, George Heyman, acting minister of ECMR and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, has acknowledged the concerns raised. Heyman has expressed a commitment to meet with BCSARA to address these issues, aiming to improve collaboration and re-establish trust with BC Ground Search and Rescue Groups.



Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

