Bayo Onanuga Accuses Peter Obi of Inflaming Ethnic, Religious Tensions in Nigerian Politics

Bayo Onanuga, media aide to President Bola Tinubu, has launched a significant accusation against Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections. Onanuga alleges Obi of engaging in 'dangerous politics' by inflaming ethnic and religious sentiments, a move he claims threatens the unity and success of Nigeria's political landscape. Amidst these allegations, Obi's supporters, dubbed the 'Obidient movement,' are accused of rooting for the government's failure, particularly relishing the country's economic struggles.

Advertisment

Allegations of Ethnic and Religious Incitement

Onanuga's comments came during an interview with Mic On, where he expressed concerns about Obi's campaign strategy during the 2023 general elections. According to Onanuga, Obi's approach was unprecedented in its emphasis on ethnicity and religion, elements he believes are detrimental to Nigeria's politics. The presidential aide's remarks suggest a deep-seated worry about the potential divisiveness such tactics could sow within the nation.

Criticism of the Obidient Movement

Advertisment

The Obidient movement, a term coined for Obi's fervent supporters, has been criticized by Onanuga for allegedly desiring the Tinubu government's downfall. This sentiment, he claims, is evident in their reaction to economic downturns, such as the depreciation of the naira, which they seemingly celebrate. Onanuga's critique extends to Obi himself, accusing him of failing to acknowledge the government's achievements while being quick to criticize its faults.

Impact on Nigerian Politics

The accusations levied by Onanuga against Obi and his supporters highlight a growing concern about the role of ethnicity and religion in Nigerian politics. While the allegations are serious, they also reflect the polarized nature of political discourse in the country. As Nigeria navigates through these challenging times, the impact of such accusations on the political landscape and the nation's unity remains to be seen. The dialogue surrounding these issues is a testament to the complex interplay of politics, identity, and governance in Nigeria.