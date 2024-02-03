Bayelsa State Probes Health Ministry and BHIS Over Alleged Inefficiencies

Bayelsa House of Assembly has set the wheels of investigation in motion, targeting the operations of the Ministry of Health, the Bayelsa State Health Insurance Scheme (BHIS), and its service providers. The probe comes on the heels of allegations of substandard performance and distribution of counterfeit medications to the scheme's enrollees.

The BHIS, a social security program conceived in July 2013, had the noble intention of providing funded health care services, pooling contributions from beneficiaries and the state government. But the lawmakers express grave concerns about the service providers' alleged shortcomings in delivering appropriate care and their reported practice of dispensing inferior drugs, casting a long shadow over the constituents' well-being.

Investigating BHIS: A Legislative Response to Alarming Allegations

The Bayelsa State Assembly's response to these emerging concerns was swift and decisive. Amid a legislative session, a resolution was passed, green-lighting the formation of an ad hoc committee.

This committee would spearhead a comprehensive investigation into the allegations, digging into the roots of the issue and bringing any hidden facts to light. The committee, under the guidance of Hon. Charles Daniel as its chair, includes a select group of members and the Secretary of the House Committee on Health, serving as its clerk.

Dismissal of Beneficiaries and Inferior Drugs: Two Major Concerns

The lawmakers highlighted two major areas of concern. First, the alleged dismissal of beneficiaries from receiving secondary and tertiary treatments, which are part of the scheme's coverage.

Second, the purported dispensation of inferior drugs, a practice that could not only undermine the faith in the health system but also jeopardize the health of the beneficiaries. These allegations, if proven true, could paint a grim picture of the healthcare scenario in the state.