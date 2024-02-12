Bayelsa Governor Mourns Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe: A Legacy of Philanthropy and Leadership

In a poignant tribute, Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, grieves the sudden demise of Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, whom he considered a dear friend and brother.

A Heartfelt Loss

The atmosphere in Bayelsa State was somber as news of the untimely passing of Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, reached Governor Douye Diri. With a heavy heart, the governor expressed his deep sorrow and described Wigwe as a dear friend and brother whose life had a profound impact on the state.

Philanthropic Endeavors and the Bayelsa Connection

Governor Diri highlighted Wigwe's philanthropic initiatives, which positively affected Bayelsa's youth. Through Access Bank's partnership with the state government, Wigwe helped organize the maiden edition of Bayelsa's sports festival in 2023. His dedication to uplifting the community touched countless lives and brought dreams to fruition.

Condolences and a Lasting Legacy

The governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the Wigwe family, his late wife's family, and the staff of Access Holdings Plc. Recognizing Wigwe's indelible contributions, Governor Diri acknowledged the loss of an illustrious son not only to Bayelsa and Rivers States, but also to the South-South and Nigeria as a whole.

Herbert Wigwe's passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him and the lives he touched. As we mourn, we celebrate the legacy of a consummate banker and philanthropist who made a lasting difference in Bayelsa State.