Bayelsa Governor Duoye Diri Begins Second Term with Promises of Progress

In the heart of Yenagoa, the capital city of Bayelsa State, an air of jubilation filled the atmosphere as Duoye Diri, the incumbent governor, was sworn in for a second term on February 14, 2024. The event, held at the renowned Samson Siasia Sports Complex, was graced by an impressive roster of dignitaries, including former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, and thousands of ecstatic citizens.

Securing a decisive victory in the November 11 election, Governor Diri garnered a total of 175,196 votes, outpacing his closest competitor, the APC candidate Timipre Sylva, who received 110,108 votes. Despite the APC's allegations of INEC partiality and their subsequent rejection of the results, the people of Bayelsa State spoke loudly and clearly, voicing their confidence in the leadership of Duoye Diri.

A Promise for Progress

During his inauguration speech, the governor reflected on the milestones achieved during his first term, such as enhancing road networks, improving schools and hospitals, creating employment opportunities, and addressing security challenges. Diri expressed his gratitude towards the citizens of Bayelsa State for their unwavering support and faith in his ability to lead. Looking forward, the governor pledged to focus on completing key road projects, including the Yenagoa-Oporoma Road and Nembe-Brass Road, and to prioritize agriculture in an effort to further develop and prosper the state.