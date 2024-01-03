en English
Nigeria

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri Pledges Progress in Second Term During New Year Visit to Former President

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri Pledges Progress in Second Term During New Year Visit to Former President

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has marked the New Year with a significant visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience Jonathan. Governor Diri, who documented the visit with photos on his verified Facebook page, led a state delegation to the residence of the former President in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

A Pledge of Progress

During the visit, Governor Diri took the opportunity to express his gratitude for the support he received during his recent re-election campaign. He also made a pledge in his New Year message, which was aired on Yenagoa-based radio stations, to bring more developmental projects to the people of Bayelsa State in his second term. Diri’s second term in office commences on February 14.

The Prosperity Government

The Governor has underscored his commitment to maintaining peace, security, and development in Bayelsa State under his administration, which he refers to as the Prosperity Government. The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also made the news with its involvement in the New Year courtesy call.

Looking Forward

As Governor Diri embarks on his second term, the people of Bayelsa State look forward with anticipation to the implementation of his promise of more developmental projects. The Prosperity Government, as Governor Diri’s administration is known, has a key role to play in the future of Bayelsa State, and its actions in the coming term will be watched keenly by both the state inhabitants and the nation at large.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

