Bayelsa Gov Diri Undeterred by Rising Costs, Pledges Completion of Key Road Projects

Amid rising construction material costs, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State reassures the commitment to completing ongoing developmental projects. Highlighting the Nembe Brass and Yenagoa Oporoma Ukubie road projects, Diri emphasizes that development in the state will proceed without hindrance, underscoring the administration's dedication to infrastructural growth despite economic challenges.

Steadfast Amidst Rising Costs

During an unscheduled inspection of the Nembe Brass and the Yenagoa Oporoma Ukubie road projects, Governor Diri made it clear that the high cost of construction materials would not deter the state's developmental efforts. Acknowledging potential cost variations, Diri assured that the government and contractors would work closely to evaluate and agree on the adjustments necessary to keep the projects on track. This commitment mirrors the governor's broader vision of ensuring that all parts of the state benefit from equitable development, regardless of economic fluctuations.

Collaboration with Federal Government

Diri's administration has successfully garnered support from the Federal Government, enhancing the progress of the state's infrastructural projects. Following discussions with President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Ministry of Works has been directed to collaborate on the second phase of the road construction. This partnership signifies a pivotal step towards achieving seamless execution and underscores the national importance of Bayelsa's road infrastructure projects. The Governor expressed satisfaction with the current pace of work and optimistically anticipates the completion of these crucial road links.

Political Will and Development Priorities

Addressing concerns regarding the potential political motivations behind project selections, Governor Diri clarified that the development of road infrastructure, particularly in strategic communities like Angiama in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, is central to the state's growth agenda. The ongoing projects transcend political considerations, focusing instead on providing tangible benefits and improved connectivity for the residents. By ensuring that key areas are accessible by road, the administration aims to foster economic development and enhance the quality of life for its citizens.

As Bayelsa State pushes forward with its developmental projects amidst economic and logistical challenges, the resolve demonstrated by Governor Douye Diri and his administration signifies a promising trajectory for infrastructural advancement in the state. Through strategic collaborations and a clear focus on the needs of the people, Bayelsa's road projects are set to pave the way for broader socio-economic growth and connectivity in the region.