Law

Bauchi State Bolsters Security Ahead of Supreme Court Election Judgment

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
Bauchi State Bolsters Security Ahead of Supreme Court Election Judgment

In a preemptive move to forestall potential unrest associated with the Supreme Court’s impending verdict on the Bauchi State gubernatorial election, Bauchi State’s Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa Muhammad, has announced a surge in the deployment of police officers across the state. The bolstered police presence comes as the state braces itself for reactions that might follow the court’s judgment.

Instruction to Commanders and DPOs

The Commissioner has issued stern warnings to Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) across the state. He has urged them to step up confidence-building patrols to prevent attacks on citizens as well as nip any potential breaches of law and order in the bud. This action underscores the police force’s commitment to ensuring the safety of the public during this period of political uncertainty.

Restrictions and Legal Consequences

In a press statement released by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakili, the police have outlined specific actions that are prohibited during the post-verdict period. These include road blockages, the use of fireworks, and the making of inciting statements. The statement emphasizes that individuals or groups found in violation of these restrictions will face the full extent of the law.

Public Cooperation and Information Sharing

The Commissioner of Police has also called for public cooperation in maintaining peace and order. He encourages citizens to share any information that could help prevent crime and protect lives and properties. The police force is strategically positioned to enforce the order and suppress any potential criminal behavior, thus underscoring their readiness to uphold law and order in Bauchi State.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

