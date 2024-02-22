Battle of Narratives: Congress and BJP Clash Over Skill India Mission's Efficacy

In the heart of India's political arena, a contentious debate unfurls between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Skill India Mission, a flagship initiative aimed at empowering millions with employable skills. At the center of this dispute are contrasting views on the mission's success and its impact on India's youth, narrated through the lens of two prominent figures: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Advertisment

Scrutinizing the Skill India Mission

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, the Skill India Mission promised to train 40 crore individuals by 2022, a target aimed at bolstering the country's workforce. Yet, according to Kharge, the reality falls drastically short of these aspirations. By December 2023, only a meager 3.5% of the targeted populace had been trained, signaling a vast discrepancy between ambition and achievement. Kharge's critique doesn't stop there; he sheds light on a 94% plummet in skill training centers from 2015 to 2021, an 83% gap in placement rates for trainees, and a 20% dropout rate that further underscores the program's struggles.

The Government's Counter

Advertisment

Contrary to Kharge's grim portrayal, Dharmendra Pradhan offers a narrative of progress and success. The Union Minister accuses the Congress of propagating 'misinformation, fakery, and deception', asserting that over seven crore individuals have been equipped with employable skills across various schemes since the mission's inception. Highlighting the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Pradhan notes that 1.5 crore people have been trained under this scheme alone, with 43% of its beneficiaries finding employment. This narrative is bolstered by the inauguration of the first Skill India Centre in Sambalpur, Odisha, envisioned as a beacon of skill development and employment opportunities.

Diverging Perspectives and the Path Forward

The debate between the Congress and the BJP over the Skill India Mission encapsulates the complexities of implementing large-scale skill development initiatives. While the Congress points out the significant gaps and unmet targets, the BJP highlights the strides made in skill development and employment. This divergence in perspectives underscores the multifaceted nature of skill development programs, involving multiple stakeholders including central and state governments, as well as industry-run institutions. As India continues to navigate the challenges of skill development and youth employment, the effectiveness of initiatives like the Skill India Mission remains a pivotal concern for policymakers and the public alike.