Battle for Ukrainian Citizens: Chentsov Warns of Legal Vacuum After EU Protection Expiry

Ukraine's Vsevolod Chentsov Foresees a 'Battle for Ukrainian Citizens' in 2025

In an exclusive interview, Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the EU, shared his insights on the expiration of temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU come 2025. This protection, afforded to millions of Ukrainians who sought refuge after the 24th of February 2022, is predicted to spark a 'battle for Ukrainian citizens' unless proper measures are put in place.

The Looming Legal Vacuum

Chentsov anticipates a potential legal vacuum following the expiration of temporary protection. To mitigate this, he proposes a transition period to avoid legal complications and potential issues with law enforcement. "There needs to be a well-thought-out plan," he stresses, "to ensure the rights and safety of these individuals."

According to Chentsov, there are currently 4-6 million Ukrainians living in the EU who left their home country after the 24th of February 2022. This significant population shift presents a complex challenge, one that requires careful consideration and strategic planning.

A Call for a Special Programme

Chentsov reveals ongoing discussions with the EU for a special program to help Ukrainians return home. However, he acknowledges the potential challenges due to competition among countries in assisting them.

"Countries will vie to provide the most attractive conditions," explains Chentsov. "This competition could complicate matters, but it's essential to remember that our primary goal is to ensure the wellbeing and safety of Ukrainian citizens."

Review and Increase of EU Assistance

While Chentsov does not delve into specifics, he hints at a possible review and increase of EU assistance to Ukraine, which currently stands at €50 billion. "As the situation evolves," he says, "it's crucial that we adapt our strategies and resources accordingly."

The 'battle for Ukrainian citizens' may still be a year away, but Chentsov's words serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle faced by millions of Ukrainians. As the deadline approaches, it's clear that decisive action and cooperation will be key in navigating this complex issue.

In conclusion, Chentsov's predictions underscore the need for proactive measures and strategic planning to address the looming legal vacuum and potential challenges associated with repatriating Ukrainian citizens. The coming year will undoubtedly be marked by intense negotiations and careful consideration as stakeholders work towards a solution that prioritizes the wellbeing and safety of those affected.