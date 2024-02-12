Battle for Krishna Water Rights: BRS Criticizes Congress Government's Handling of Nagarjuna Sagar Project

A New Chapter Unfolds: The Battle for Krishna Water Rights

Advertisment

In a dramatic turn of events, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has vehemently criticized the Congress government's handling of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project and joint projects in the Krishna basin. The debate, which took place on February 12, 2024, has far-reaching implications for the riparian rights of Telangana and the fair distribution of water resources between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The BRS Stands Firm on State's Rights

Accusing the Congress government of failing to protect the state's jurisdiction, BRS party leader KT Rama Rao welcomed a resolution against the transfer of control over projects to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). The BRS emphasized the importance of direct control over Krishna projects and outlets, pointing out the government's sudden U-turn on the issue.

Advertisment

The Telangana Government's Resolution

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, introduced a resolution in the Legislative Assembly regarding Krishna water projects and KRMB. The resolution aimed to withhold the handover of irrigation projects on the Krishna River until Telangana's water share is clearly delineated. In a strong rebuke to the previous regime, the Congress government accused it of failing to protect state interests.

A Detailed Presentation and Mounting Pressure

Advertisment

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy made a detailed presentation on water availability, sharing among states, and historical decisions related to the Krishna river. The presentation highlighted the gross injustice done to Telangana in terms of water sharing. This development has led to objections from BRS members, who have requested an opportunity to present their side of the story.

The ongoing debate surrounding the control and management of Krishna projects in Telangana has gained momentum, with various political parties weighing in on the matter. The BJP has criticized the Telangana government for its sudden resolution against handing over the Krishna projects to the KRMB, despite agreeing to it in a meeting with the Union Minister of Jal Shakti last month.

AIMIM Floor Leader sought information about the fate of 16 projects in the Krishna Basin and 10 in the Godavari Basin, which were mentioned as ongoing but unapproved projects in the July 2021 gazette notification on the river boards. The CPI member also questioned the initial agreement for only 299 tmc ft of Krishna water share, pointing out mistakes made from the beginning in the matter of Krishna water share.

As the battle for Krishna water rights intensifies, the human element in this story cannot be ignored. The outcome of this debate will have a profound impact on the lives of millions of people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, who depend on the Krishna river for their survival and livelihood. As a true journalist, it is essential to deliver both the overview and intricate details of this critical issue while ensuring accuracy, fairness, and sensitivity in reporting.