Basdeo Panday: Trinidad and Tobago Honors its Silver Fox at State Funeral

The nation of Trinidad and Tobago bid a solemn farewell to its former prime minister, Basdeo Panday, at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) in San Fernando. The late leader, fondly known as the ‘Silver Fox,’ passed away in Florida on January 1, leaving a void in the hearts of many.

A Respected Leader Remembered

The military procession began at 8.30 am, honoring Panday’s memory with a flag-draped coffin. As the procession solemnly moved, students from Windermere Private School and the general public paid their respects to the departed leader. Inside SAPA, family members, dignitaries, and invited guests gathered to bid their final goodbyes. For those who could not make it inside, a live broadcast was arranged under a tent and at Skinner Park.

Legacy of the Silver Fox

Despite some disappointment over access restrictions, the public’s admiration for Panday’s legacy as a freedom fighter and representative of the poor was palpable. Panday was not just a political leader; he was seen as a beacon of hope for the downtrodden. His efforts in fighting poverty and standing up for the marginalized classes are remembered with gratitude.

A Tribute to Remember

Cultural activist Junior Bisnath organized a tribute with a banner for signatures, allowing citizens to express their admiration for the late leader. Costume designer Winston Black, among others, braved the heat to pay their respects. The procession was set to the tune of songs such as Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero,’ symbolizing the inspirational role Panday played in many lives. The day ended with Hindu rites at the Shore of Peace at Mosquito Creek, South Oropouche, marking the first state funeral held under Hindu rites, further emphasizing Panday’s impact on Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural dynamics.