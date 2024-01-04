en English
Politics

Basdeo Panday: A Multifaceted Leader Remembered

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
In an event that marks the end of an era, Basdeo Panday, a towering figure in Trinidad and Tobago’s history, passed away on New Year’s Day at the grand age of 90. Panday’s illustrious life, a blend of law, politics, trade unionism, and an unexpected foray into the arts, leaves a profound impact on the nation’s tapestry.

The Many Facets of Basdeo Panday

Born in a rural village in Princes Town in 1933, Panday’s journey from humble beginnings to the highest political office of the country is a testament to his tenacity and ambition. His political rise was steeped in a commitment to the welfare of the working class, a principle that guided his various roles in trade unions and political parties. However, his life took a surprising turn when he developed an early passion for cinema, leading him to tread the boards and film studios in the UK.

Panday’s Unexpected Love for Drama

Skipping school to watch movies, Panday’s love of film evolved into a serious pursuit when he studied drama at the London School of Dramatic Art. This unusual detour saw him appear in minor roles on British television networks BBC and ITV, and on stage at the prestigious Savoy Theatre in the play ‘Bird of Time’. His acting career also spanned three British feature films: ‘Nine Hours to Rama’, ‘Man in the Middle’, and ‘The Brigand of Kandahar’. His earnings from acting became a means to an end, financing his law studies at the esteemed Lincoln’s Inn.

A Return to Home and Politics

Upon returning to Trinidad and Tobago, Panday shifted his focus back to his initial calling – trade unionism and politics. His dynamic oratory skills, sharpened by his experience in the dramatic arts, became a hallmark of his political career. He ascended to the nation’s highest political office, serving as the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago from 1995 to 2001. His death on January 1, 2024, has been met with an outpouring of tributes, many remembering him as the country’s ‘best Prime Minister’.

As Trinidad and Tobago mourns the loss of this vibrant political stalwart, the nation prepares to bid farewell with the first state funeral under Hindu rites. As the body returns from Florida to Trinidad and Tobago, the nation continues to remember and honor the legacy of Basdeo Panday – a resilient fighter, a multifaceted leader, and an enduring symbol of cultural unity.

Politics Trinidad and Tobago
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

