Basdeo Panday: A Life of Many Hats, An Inimitable Legacy

In a poignant turn of events, Basdeo Panday, a towering figure in the history of Trinidad and Tobago, breathed his last on January 1, 2024, at the ripe old age of 90. Throughout his life, Panday skillfully donned many hats - lawyer, politician, trade unionist, economist, actor, and civil servant, leaving an indelible mark in each role.

Advertisment

Basdeo Panday: A Life of Many Roles

As a founding member of the United National Congress (UNC), Panday's contributions to the political landscape of Trinidad and Tobago were momentous. His tenure as the fifth Prime Minister of the country from 1995 to 2001 was marked by a host of infrastructural improvements, the most notable of which was the construction of the new Piarco International Airport. Panday's legacy is not just etched in stone and mortar but also in the annals of the nation's history, as he was the first person of Indian descent and the first Hindu to hold the office of Prime Minister.

The Unforgettable Encounter

Advertisment

I had the privilege of witnessing Panday's charisma and eloquence firsthand on March 21, 2021, at an event at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation. The event, part of a series titled 'Memories of India,' also had me as a presenter, following Panday's immersive presentation. The depth of our discussions, especially about my father's political involvements and his friendship with Panday, still resonate with me.

Final Journey of a Stalwart

His death has led to an outpouring of grief and respect from all corners of the country and beyond. The President and Prime Minister are among the prominent figures who are expected to attend his funeral. His body was escorted under military guard to the Red House, where it lay in honor, marking a significant event in Trinidad and Tobago's history. A state funeral in accordance with full Hindu rites is planned on January 9 at SAPA.