Barry Cowen Clinches Fianna Fáil Candidacy for European Elections

In a crucial internal selection process held by Fianna Fáil for selecting their candidate for the upcoming European elections in the Midlands North West constituency, TD Barry Cowen emerged victorious. This decision culminated from the votes of party members cast at various polling stations scattered across the region, including Galway, Sligo, Meath, and Mullingar, with the conclusive decision being made at the Mullingar Park Hotel.

A Battle of Votes

The contest saw Senator Niall Blaney and Lisa Chambers striving for the candidacy along with Cowen. The initial counting unfolded a tight race with Cowen garnering 894 votes, Blaney securing 803 votes, and Chambers trailing with 570 votes. However, the tables turned dramatically after the second count. With Chambers' votes being redistributed, Cowen solidified his position by securing 1,142 votes, leaving Blaney behind with 1,071.

Implications of Cowen's Victory

With Cowen as their candidate for the European elections, Fianna Fáil is likely to add a second name to the ticket as we inch closer to the elections, possibly Lisa Chambers. This crucial selection comes with the addition of an extra MEP for the constituency post-elections. Notably, Fianna Fáil currently does not hold a European Parliament seat in the Midlands North West constituency. If elected, Cowen's victory would mark an end to five decades of representation by the Cowens in the Laois-Offaly constituency in the Dáil.

Current Political Landscape

The current political landscape in the constituency sees representation by Independent Luke 'Ming' Flanagan, Sinn Féin’s Chris McManus, Fine Gael’s Maria Walsh, and Colm Markey. However, the current MEP, Ms McGuinness, has announced not to contest in the upcoming European election, leading to a shift in the political dynamics.