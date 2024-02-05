Barry Cowen Chosen as Fianna Fáil's Candidate for European Parliament

In a significant political development, the Fianna Fáil party has selected former agriculture minister, Barry Cowen, over Senators Lisa Chambers and Niall Blaney as their candidate for a European Parliament seat. The decision was made at a selection convention held at the Mullingar Park Hotel and involved party members from four polling stations in Galway, Sligo, Meath, and Mullingar, Westmeath.
A Potential Second Name on the Ticket
Inside sources from the Fianna Fáil party hint at the possibility of Lisa Chambers being added as a second name on the ticket as the June elections draw near. This move would significantly bolster the party's representation for the forthcoming European Parliament elections.
Midlands North West Constituency Gains Additional Seat
As a result of a recent review of constituencies, the Midlands North West constituency is set to receive an additional Member of the European Parliament (MEP) seat. The constituency, which now includes counties Laois and Offaly, is currently without a seat held by the Fianna Fáil party. The addition of this seat will increase the number of seats in the constituency to five.
Continuation of Cowen Family Legacy
If Barry Cowen secures a win in the June elections, it will mark a significant milestone in the Cowen family's political legacy. Beginning in 1969 with his late father Ber Cowen, the Cowen family has maintained a continuous five-decade representation of the Laois-Offaly constituency in the Dáil. This legacy was carried forward by his brother and former Taoiseach Brian Cowen. Cowen's election to the European Parliament would also necessitate a by-election.
The current MEPs for Midlands North West are Luke 'Ming' Flanagan, Chris McManus, Maria Walsh, and Colm Markey. In his reaction to the selection, Cowen expressed his ambition to deliver for his constituency at the European level, underlining the importance of reflecting Irish interests in EU policies, particularly in sectors like food, farming, energy, and enterprise.