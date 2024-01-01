en English
Health

Barrowman and Baroness Mone: Unjust Scapegoats in PPE Procurement Controversy?

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:47 pm EST
In a recent public statement, Doug Barrowman, husband of Baroness Mone, has voiced his discontent over the couple’s treatment amidst the COVID-19 PPE procurement controversy. Barrowman asserts that they are being unjustly scapegoated for the British government’s shortcomings in this crucial aspect of pandemic response.

Allegations and Investigations

The couple’s company, PPE Medpro, is at the heart of a storm involving alleged defective PPE contracts. The government has initiated civil legal proceedings against the firm which is also under investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA). Despite these investigations, the couple maintain their innocence, arguing they have been ‘hung out to dry’ to distract from government incompetence. The allegations of fraud and bribery surrounding PPE Medpro are serious, with the NCA closely scrutinizing a £3 million payment into Baroness Mone’s account, following a £65 million profit transfer to accounts connected to Barrowman.

Defending Against Accusations

Barrowman and Baroness Mone vehemently deny any wrongdoing in the procurement of PPE contracts. They argue that the government’s focus on their company is unfair, especially considering there are over 170 disputed cases related to PPE procurement. In an attempt to clear their names, the couple have called for the resignation of a senior civil servant in the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC). They have also accused the government of leveraging the NCA to threaten criminal proceedings unless they settle the civil case.

The Impact of the Controversy

The fallout from this controversy is substantial. The couple claim they have faced online abuse and even death threats as a result of the allegations. Baroness Mone, a Scottish lingerie tycoon, has taken a leave of absence from Parliament to focus on clearing her name. Despite admitting to lying about their involvement with PPE Medpro, the couple steadfastly maintain their innocence, insisting that they provided goods at competitive prices through a transparent process.

Health Politics United Kingdom
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

