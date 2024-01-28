Renowned British humanitarian, Baroness Caroline Cox, finds herself at the center of an escalating controversy as her scheduled event at the prominent Carlton Club in London, examining ethnic cleansing allegations against Azerbaijan, has been abruptly cancelled. The event, titled "Armenia: The Ethnic Cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh," was slated for February 5th but was suddenly pulled off the club's calendar. The Club, often referred to as the unofficial home of the Conservative Party, suggested Cox hold her event 'elsewhere.'

This unexpected cancellation has sparked concerns among observers, as it appears to contradict the Carlton Club's long-standing reputation as a bastion of free speech. Known for hosting a diverse range of events and debates, the club's decision has left many questioning the underlying reasons behind the cancellation of Baroness Cox's event.

Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Nagorno-Karabakh

Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, has been a hotbed of ethnic tensions and conflict for decades. A few months prior to the cancellation of the event, a high-ranking ethnic Armenian from the West had voiced concerns about the potential for genocide in this separatist ethnic Armenian region. This warning resonated with Baroness Cox's planned discussion on the allegations of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The event was meant to shed light on the urgent plea from the ethnic Armenian leader of Nagorno-Karabakh to lift the blockade imposed by Azerbaijan. The leader cited dire shortages of food, medicine, and energy. Both sides of the conflict stand accused of genocide and ethnic cleansing, with the international community urging for the blockade's removal due to the deepening humanitarian crisis in the region.