Baroness Casey Highlights Femicide in Maiden Lords Speech, Echoes Commons Tradition

During International Women's Day, Baroness Casey made her maiden speech in the House of Lords, marking a significant moment by reading a list of women killed this year, a poignant tradition echoing Labour MP Jess Phillips' actions in the House of Commons. This event underscored the ongoing issue of femicide and gender-based violence, drawing attention to the urgent need for societal and legislative changes.

Advertisment

Tradition of Remembrance

Baroness Casey's speech was not just a formal introduction to her peers but a powerful statement against gender-based violence. By naming the women killed, she gave them dignity in death and highlighted the grim reality of femicide in the UK. This tradition, started by Jess Phillips in 2015, serves as a haunting reminder of the lives cut short and the work that remains in combating violence against women.

Deepfake Technology: A Growing Threat

Advertisment

Another layer to the discussion on gender-based violence is the emergence of deepfake technology. Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge warned about the increasing misuse of this technology against women, emphasizing the lack of comprehensive laws to combat the creation and distribution of non-consensual deepfake content. With 98% of deepfake videos being pornographic and targeting women, this issue represents a new frontier in the fight against misogyny and violence.

Call to Action

The speeches in the House of Lords serve as a crucial call to action, urging immediate legislative and societal measures to address both traditional and emerging forms of gender-based violence. The united front presented by Baroness Casey and her peers highlights the pressing need to protect women from all forms of violence and abuse, including the insidious threat posed by deepfake technology.

As the debate on gender-based violence continues, the actions and words of leaders like Baroness Casey and Baroness Owen of Alderley Edge offer a beacon of hope. They remind us of the power of speaking out, the importance of legislative action, and the need for continuous vigilance to safeguard the dignity and rights of women everywhere. Let their calls resonate, not just within the walls of the House of Lords, but across society, inspiring action, change, and a safer future for all women.