Baroness Betty Boothroyd Remembered in Touching Westminster Memorial

Westminster Abbey echoed with words of tribute and the sound of resounding respect as it hosted a memorial service for Baroness Betty Boothroyd, the only woman to have ever served as Speaker of the House of Commons. The service, held at St. Margaret's Church, was a testament to the enduring legacy of a woman who shattered more than 700 years of parliamentary tradition with her election to the Speaker's chair.

The Absence of Senior Politicians

Notably missing from the attendees were several senior politicians, including Tony Blair, John Major, William Hague, Gordon Brown, and John Bercow. Their absence, rather than diminishing the event, served as a silent acknowledgement of Boothroyd's formidable character and her strict adherence to parliamentary order.

Remembering 'Madam Speaker'

Boothroyd, known for her catchphrase "Call me Madam", was revered for her no-nonsense approach to managing the Commons, a trait that even led to her barring Sinn Fein's Gerry Adams for not swearing the oath of allegiance. Her time as Speaker, in an era when the Commons was grappling to maintain its authority over the executive branch, was marked by her steadfast commitment to upholding democratic values.

Tributes and Reflections

Among those present at the ceremony was the current Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who paid his respects in full ceremonial attire. Tributes flowed from various notable individuals, including Dame Patricia Routledge, who captivated the attendees with a recitation of Shakespeare. The Dean of Westminster highlighted Boothroyd's unwavering commitment to parliamentary democracy. The service also featured a performance by soprano Susan Bullock, adding a touch of solemn beauty to the occasion. As the service concluded, it was clear that Boothroyd's legacy was one of indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy.