International Affairs

Barclays Downgrades Apple’s Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Barclays Downgrades Apple’s Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale

In a significant development for the tech industry, Barclays analysts have downgraded Apple’s stock, causing ripples amongst tech names. The 10th generation iPad, a product of Apple’s innovative prowess, released at the end of 2022, is currently on sale with discounts making it more accessible to consumers. The upgraded device boasts a fresh design sans home button, a 10.9-inch screen, and an improved A14 Bionic chip.

Barclays Downgrades Apple’s Stock

Barclays analysts have made the decision to downgrade Apple’s stock, a move that has affected various tech names. This decision comes amidst a backdrop of Apple deciding to skip updating its iPad lineup in 2023, a move that has had a direct impact on the company’s revenue. The decision could have been motivated by dwindling sales numbers and reduced consumer purchasing power. However, experts anticipate a significant year for Apple’s tablet lineup in 2024, with expected upgrades for all five iPads and potentially a 12.9-inch iPad Air.

10th Generation iPad on Sale

The 10th generation iPad, featuring an updated design, TouchID, a 10.9-inch screen, and an Apple A14 chip, is well-equipped for everyday computing and supports the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. The device, originally priced at $449, is now available for $349. The sale extends to the Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow versions, with a 22 percent discount. The improved Magic Keyboard Folio is also being offered at a discounted rate.

Customer Reviews and Ratings

Customer reviews for the Apple 10th Gen iPad have been largely positive, with ratings ranging from 4.1 to 4.9 out of 5 stars. Most notably, 8427 reviews gave the product a 4.9-star rating, a testament to the quality and popularity of Apple’s products. The device’s new design, enhanced features and discounted price have been well received by consumers, adding to Apple’s reputation as a leading tech company.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

