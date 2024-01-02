Barclays Downgrades Apple’s Stock; 10th Gen iPad on Sale

In a significant development for the tech industry, Barclays analysts have downgraded Apple’s stock, causing ripples amongst tech names. The 10th generation iPad, a product of Apple’s innovative prowess, released at the end of 2022, is currently on sale with discounts making it more accessible to consumers. The upgraded device boasts a fresh design sans home button, a 10.9-inch screen, and an improved A14 Bionic chip.

Barclays Downgrades Apple’s Stock

Barclays analysts have made the decision to downgrade Apple’s stock, a move that has affected various tech names. This decision comes amidst a backdrop of Apple deciding to skip updating its iPad lineup in 2023, a move that has had a direct impact on the company’s revenue. The decision could have been motivated by dwindling sales numbers and reduced consumer purchasing power. However, experts anticipate a significant year for Apple’s tablet lineup in 2024, with expected upgrades for all five iPads and potentially a 12.9-inch iPad Air.

10th Generation iPad on Sale

The 10th generation iPad, featuring an updated design, TouchID, a 10.9-inch screen, and an Apple A14 chip, is well-equipped for everyday computing and supports the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. The device, originally priced at $449, is now available for $349. The sale extends to the Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow versions, with a 22 percent discount. The improved Magic Keyboard Folio is also being offered at a discounted rate.

Customer Reviews and Ratings

Customer reviews for the Apple 10th Gen iPad have been largely positive, with ratings ranging from 4.1 to 4.9 out of 5 stars. Most notably, 8427 reviews gave the product a 4.9-star rating, a testament to the quality and popularity of Apple’s products. The device’s new design, enhanced features and discounted price have been well received by consumers, adding to Apple’s reputation as a leading tech company.