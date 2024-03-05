Barbanica, Scales-Preston Lead in Contra Costa County District 5 Supervisor Race

In a closely watched race for Contra Costa County's District 5 supervisor seat, Mike Barbanica and Shanelle Scales-Preston emerge as early front-runners. The seat, which has been held by retiring Supervisor Federal Glover for 24 years, represents a diverse and pivotal district in Northern California.

Background and Candidates

The race for the District 5 supervisor seat in Contra Costa County is heating up with candidates Mike Barbanica and Shanelle Scales-Preston, both current councilmembers from Antioch and Pittsburg respectively, showing a strong early lead. This election is significant as it follows the retirement announcement of long-standing Supervisor Federal Glover. Barbanica, with a background in real estate and law enforcement, aims to focus on public safety and economic development. Scales-Preston, with her extensive experience in local government and as a federal aide, prioritizes youth programs, public safety, and affordable housing. Both candidates are leveraging their local governance experience to appeal to a district with a blend of urban and rural communities.

Issues at Stake

The election is not just about who will fill Glover's shoes but also about the future direction of District 5 and its contribution to the broader goals of Contra Costa County. Key issues include managing the balance between economic development and preserving community character, enhancing public safety, and expanding access to affordable housing. Voters are also keen on candidates' plans to handle the county's budget efficiently, with particular attention to sustaining and expanding essential services.

Looking Ahead

As the race progresses, the focus will be on how Barbanica and Scales-Preston further define their visions for District 5. With diverse needs across the district, from the industrial waterfronts to suburban communities, the ability to connect with and represent a wide array of constituents will be crucial. The election offers an opportunity for voters to shape the future of their community in terms of economic development, public safety, and overall quality of life. The outcome will likely have lasting implications not just for District 5 but for the strategic direction of Contra Costa County as a whole.