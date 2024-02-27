Barbados Roadworks Row: Cherry Alleges Bias, Minister Bradshaw Defends Contractor Selection

Recent developments in Barbados have sparked a contentious debate over the allocation of a significant $30 million roadworks project, with accusations of unfair practices and biases being levied against the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW). Contractor Anderson Cherry aired his grievances on Starcom Network's radio program, accusing MTW of favoring larger contractors and sidelining smaller, black-owned businesses. In response, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Santia Bradshaw provided a robust defense, highlighting the urgency and specific requirements of the project as the primary reasons for the contractor selection.

Accusations of Unfair Practice

Anderson Cherry's public outcry centered around the MTW's decision to award the accelerated mill and pave roadworks project to C.O. Williams Construction and Infra Construction. Cherry suggested that the selection process was tainted by racial and size-based discrimination, effectively preventing smaller, black-owned contractors from participating in a lucrative government initiative. This claim, made during a spirited discussion on the radio call-in programme Down To Brass Tacks, has ignited a broad conversation about fairness and equity in government contract allocations.

Government's Response and Justification

In a direct rebuttal, Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw refuted Cherry's allegations, emphasizing the critical nature and tight timeline of the roadworks project. Bradshaw explained that the selection of contractors was driven by the need for rapid deployment and the ability to supply their own asphalt, criteria that were crucial to meeting the project's ambitious goals. According to Bradshaw, these stipulations were in line with directives from Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who has prioritized efficiency and self-sufficiency in this high-stakes initiative.

Implications and Public Perception

The dispute raises important questions about the balance between efficiency and equity in public contracting. While the government's rationale for selecting certain contractors over others is grounded in the practical demands of the project, it also highlights the challenges faced by smaller businesses in competing for government contracts. This incident has spurred a wider dialogue within Barbados about the need for transparency and fairness in the allocation of public funds, especially in sectors where the opportunity for significant economic impact is high.

The unfolding controversy over the roadworks contract allocation in Barbados serves as a critical reminder of the complexities involved in public sector procurement. As the debate continues, it underscores the importance of establishing clear, fair, and transparent criteria for contract awards, ensuring that all capable businesses, regardless of size or ownership, have an equitable opportunity to contribute to national development initiatives.