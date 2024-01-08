Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism

In an unexpected move, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has announced a significant Cabinet reshuffle, triggering a wave of criticism from the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), the main opposition party. The DLP’s leader, Dr. Ronnie Yearwood, has pointedly accused Mottley of disregarding taxpayers’ resources by expanding an already ‘incompetent, bloated, and expensive Cabinet.’

Mottley’s Defiant Stand

Despite the mounting criticism, Mottley, whose Barbados Labour Party (BLP) enjoys a comprehensive hold over all 30 parliamentary seats, has defended the reshuffle. The Prime Minister asserts that the changes are essential for the future operations of the government. The reshuffle comes as a significant development in Barbadian politics, with Marsha Caddle replacing Davidson Ishmael as the minister of industry, innovation, science, and technology. Meanwhile, Ishmael has been assigned a new role in the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

New Faces in the Ministry

Former diplomat Chad Blackman and Sandra Husbands have also been designated to new ministerial positions. These appointments and reshuffles underscore the government’s commitment to bring about changes to address the pressing issues confronting the nation. Additionally, as part of the reshuffle, the Barbados Water Authority has been incorporated into the climate resilience and sustainability portfolio in an effort to bolster governance and synchronize it with the nation’s climate-resilience plans.

Efficiency and Effectiveness Debate

However, the reshuffle has also amplified the debate over the efficiency and effectiveness of the current government. The opposition has been vocal about its concerns, especially given the ongoing issues such as the disarray in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and a dengue outbreak advisory during the tourist season. While the reshuffle has been defended as a strategic move for future governance, it remains to be seen whether these changes will deliver the anticipated results and quell the escalating controversy.