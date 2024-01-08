en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s Cabinet Reshuffle Draws Opposition Criticism

In an unexpected move, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley has announced a significant Cabinet reshuffle, triggering a wave of criticism from the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), the main opposition party. The DLP’s leader, Dr. Ronnie Yearwood, has pointedly accused Mottley of disregarding taxpayers’ resources by expanding an already ‘incompetent, bloated, and expensive Cabinet.’

Mottley’s Defiant Stand

Despite the mounting criticism, Mottley, whose Barbados Labour Party (BLP) enjoys a comprehensive hold over all 30 parliamentary seats, has defended the reshuffle. The Prime Minister asserts that the changes are essential for the future operations of the government. The reshuffle comes as a significant development in Barbadian politics, with Marsha Caddle replacing Davidson Ishmael as the minister of industry, innovation, science, and technology. Meanwhile, Ishmael has been assigned a new role in the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

New Faces in the Ministry

Former diplomat Chad Blackman and Sandra Husbands have also been designated to new ministerial positions. These appointments and reshuffles underscore the government’s commitment to bring about changes to address the pressing issues confronting the nation. Additionally, as part of the reshuffle, the Barbados Water Authority has been incorporated into the climate resilience and sustainability portfolio in an effort to bolster governance and synchronize it with the nation’s climate-resilience plans.

Efficiency and Effectiveness Debate

However, the reshuffle has also amplified the debate over the efficiency and effectiveness of the current government. The opposition has been vocal about its concerns, especially given the ongoing issues such as the disarray in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and a dengue outbreak advisory during the tourist season. While the reshuffle has been defended as a strategic move for future governance, it remains to be seen whether these changes will deliver the anticipated results and quell the escalating controversy.

0
Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Nigeria's Supreme Court Grants Federal Government Exclusive Rights Over Inland Waterways
In a landmark judgment, Nigeria’s Supreme Court has affirmed the Federal Government’s exclusive rights over all inland waterways within the country. Overturning any attempts by state governments to regulate the sector, the court has stated that only the Federal Government has the authority to levy and license operators in this sphere. Case Overview The ruling
Nigeria's Supreme Court Grants Federal Government Exclusive Rights Over Inland Waterways
Gosnells Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty: A Wake-Up Call on Pet Ownership
6 mins ago
Gosnells Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty: A Wake-Up Call on Pet Ownership
2024 UK General Election: A Catalyst for Scottish Independence?
7 mins ago
2024 UK General Election: A Catalyst for Scottish Independence?
Siddaramaiah Criticizes Centre's Interference in Cooperative Sector
3 mins ago
Siddaramaiah Criticizes Centre's Interference in Cooperative Sector
Gallup Poll Discloses Deep-Rooted American Pessimism About National Direction
6 mins ago
Gallup Poll Discloses Deep-Rooted American Pessimism About National Direction
Stolen Car Chaos: Two Teens Charged After High-Speed Chase from Newmarket to Whenuapai Ends in Collision
6 mins ago
Stolen Car Chaos: Two Teens Charged After High-Speed Chase from Newmarket to Whenuapai Ends in Collision
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Welcomes the Red Bull Half Court Tournament: A Blend of Talent, Thrill, and Opportunity
1 min
Australia Welcomes the Red Bull Half Court Tournament: A Blend of Talent, Thrill, and Opportunity
NFL Unveils 2024 Regular Season Opponents: A Blend of Tradition, Competition, and Global Expansion
2 mins
NFL Unveils 2024 Regular Season Opponents: A Blend of Tradition, Competition, and Global Expansion
National Maternity Hospital: A New Chapter in Women's Health
2 mins
National Maternity Hospital: A New Chapter in Women's Health
Pro-Wrestling Mask World in Tokyo: A Pilgrimage for Wrestling Enthusiasts
3 mins
Pro-Wrestling Mask World in Tokyo: A Pilgrimage for Wrestling Enthusiasts
Nigeria's Supreme Court Grants Federal Government Exclusive Rights Over Inland Waterways
3 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Grants Federal Government Exclusive Rights Over Inland Waterways
Matthew Riley: Shaping the Future of Sports in Mississippi
3 mins
Matthew Riley: Shaping the Future of Sports in Mississippi
Siddaramaiah Criticizes Centre's Interference in Cooperative Sector
3 mins
Siddaramaiah Criticizes Centre's Interference in Cooperative Sector
Upwey Ferntree Gully Baseball Club Players to Represent Victoria in Youth Baseball Championships
3 mins
Upwey Ferntree Gully Baseball Club Players to Represent Victoria in Youth Baseball Championships
Rohit Sharma: Mumbai Indians' Winning Skipper and Future Indian T20 Captain?
6 mins
Rohit Sharma: Mumbai Indians' Winning Skipper and Future Indian T20 Captain?
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
35 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app