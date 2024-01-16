Barbados' Democratic Labour Party Faces Controversy over Auditorium Renaming

In a swirl of controversy, the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) of Barbados faces criticism over its decision to rename the George Street Auditorium after National Hero and Father of Independence, Errol Barrow. The party, which Barrow co-founded in 1955, scheduled the renaming ceremony to align with Errol Barrow Day on January 21. The objections originated from a WhatsApp message allegedly from Barrow's son, David Barrow, stating that the renaming contradicts his father's wishes.

Renaming Controversy

The message attributed to David Barrow emphasized the importance of the auditorium remaining a non-partisan entity for the benefit of all Barbadians. It claimed that renaming the venue opposed the principles of Errol Barrow. The DLP's general secretary, Steve Blackett, countered these claims, stating that the party's 68th Annual Conference had unanimously approved the renaming decision. Blackett also asserted that he was uninformed of any objections from the Barrow family until he received an email from David Barrow.

Historical Relevance and Opposition

Historian and former MP Robert Morris, who served alongside Barrow, supported David Barrow's concerns. He emphasized the need to honor Errol Barrow's wishes. Media reports from the auditorium's opening in 1981 quote Barrow expressing his vision for the venue to serve as a non-political monument that promotes arts and culture for all Barbadians. This controversy over renaming the auditorium, therefore, raises questions about how to best honor Barrow's legacy and the intentions he had for the venue.

Implications for Barbados' Cultural Landscape

This dispute over the renaming of the George Street Auditorium reflects broader debates about the preservation of cultural landmarks and the interpretation of historical figures' legacies. The controversy surrounding the naming decision also underscores the importance of community consensus in these matters. As Barbados continues to grapple with the challenges of preserving its cultural heritage in a rapidly transforming world, the episode serves as a reminder of the need for dialogue, understanding, and respect for differing perspectives.