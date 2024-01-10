Barbados Cabinet Reshuffle: New Faces Pledge to Propel Growth

Barbados, the easternmost island in the Caribbean, has ushered in fresh faces to its Cabinet and Senate, marking a new chapter in its political landscape. The officials, sworn in at the State House, pledged to serve the nation to the best of their abilities, underlining their dedication and commitment to the progress of this island nation.

Marsha Caddle: A Vision for Innovation

Marsha Caddle, the newly appointed Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology, took the oath of office with an air of anticipation. Previously serving as Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment, Caddle brings with her a wealth of experience and a vision for innovation. Having been a Member of Parliament for St Michael South Central since 2018, she expressed excitement about her new role and the growth potential of her Ministry.

Aligning with Prime Minister Mia Mottley's pledge that ministers who are MPs will dedicate Wednesdays to their constituencies, Caddle reassured her constituents of her continued service and dedication.

Chad Blackman: A Balance of Domestic and Foreign Investment

Senator Chad Blackman, now the Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment, also took his oath. A former ambassador, Blackman highlighted the importance of understanding the 'lay of the land.' He emphasized the need for a balance of foreign and domestic investments to stimulate Barbados' economy and foster sustainable growth.

Other Noteworthy Changes

The ceremony also witnessed Reverend Charles Morris being sworn in. He expressed humility at the opportunity to serve in the legislature, indicating his readiness to contribute to the democratic processes of the island nation.

The reshuffling of the Cabinet included some significant changes. Marsha Caddle replaced former Minister of Industry Davidson Ishmael, who now serves as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness. MP Sandra Husbands took on the role of Minister of State in the Ministry of Education. These changes came as part of a wider reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Mottley two days prior.