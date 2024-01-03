Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India

The Bapatla Assembly constituency, steeped in political history and bearing current significance, stands in the newly formed Bapatla district of India. Over time, it has witnessed representation by notable figures from diverse political parties, including the Congress and the TDP. Distinguished leaders such as ex-Governor of Maharashtra Kona Prabhakar Rao, previous Union minister Dr. Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, and former minister Gade Venkata Reddy have been elected from Bapatla. The region is also associated with personalities like former chief secretary Ajeya Kallam and film producer Muppalaneni Seshagiri Rao.

Education and Economy in Bapatla

Known for its educational institutions, such as the agriculture and engineering colleges, Bapatla is currently developing a medical college and a 500-bed hospital. It is a region that is largely influenced by the Brahmin and Reddy communities, with a total of 1,83,917 voters. The primary occupation here is agriculture, with crops such as paddy, cotton, and chillies being cultivated. However, the area faces certain challenges, including inadequate drainage facilities.

Tourism and Crime in Bapatla

Tourist attractions like Suryalanka Beach and Bapatla Bhavanarayana Swamy Temple add to the region’s charm. The beach is a popular weekend destination for software engineers from Hyderabad. Efforts to develop the beach as a tourist hotspot are currently underway. On the flip side, Bapatla has a historical infamy due to the criminal activities in Stuartpuram, with the notorious criminal Tiger Nageswara Rao killed in a police encounter in 1987.

Political Landscape of Bapatla

As elections approach, the political landscape of Bapatla is heating up. Current MLA Kona Raghupati faces opposition within his party and allegations of corruption. Gade Venkata Reddy is lobbying for a YSRCP ticket for his son Madhusudhan Reddy, while Vegesana Narendra Varma from TDP also eyes a ticket to contest in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The YSRCP recently released the second list of 27 candidates for the imminent Assembly polls, making changes in 38 constituencies. The party took winning chances and social justice into account while selecting candidates. Three MP candidates were also announced in the list. The article also highlights the upcoming ‘Raa Kadalira’ campaign, where Telugu Desam supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will jointly address public meetings in 22 parliamentary constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, including Bapatla.

